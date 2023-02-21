In Search of Tamil: Ramadoss launches awareness campaign

Emphasising his wish to make Tamil as the official language in the State, he said that he is undertaking an awareness campaign called 'In Search of Tamil' and said that if anyone says that he or she saw Tamil anywhere in schools, colleges and courts, he will give a reward of Rs 5 crore to that person.

He also said that if any one can say that there is Tamil everywhere, then they are lying.

Dr Ramadoss who started his campaign at Valluvarkottam will end at Maraimalai Nagar on the first day, Madurantakam to Tindivanam on February 22, Puducherry to Cuddalore on February 23, Chidambaram to Mayiladuthurai on Feb 24, Thanjavur to Kumbakonam on Feb 25, Vallam to Tiruchy on Feb 27 and Dindigul to Madurai on Feb 28.

Earlier, Ramadoss's Tamil book "Engae Tamil" was released by Carnatic Music Vocalist Sirkazhi G. Sivachidambaram and the first copy was received by Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Tamil folk singer.