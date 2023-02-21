Consider taking over pvt school, TN govt told
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to consider taking over the management of Seetharam Higher Secondary School from the Sri Ram Samaj, West Mambalam, Chennai.
Justice CV Karthikeyan issued the direction after hearing a petition filed by Ramani of West Mambalam, who prayed for a direction to transfer the administration of the school management from the Sri Ram Samaj Trust to the School Education Department.
According to the petitioner, the recognition of the school where about 2,000 students are enrolled was not renewed since 2012.
He also alleged that the trust had raised the third floor in school without getting permission from competent authorities, including the fire safety department.
“Several places of the school are in dilapidated condition and posing threat to the students studying there. Since the life and future of the students are at risk, the government should take over the management,” the petitioner submitted.
Recording the submissions, the judge directed the State government to devise a scheme and consider taking over the school management from the trust.
