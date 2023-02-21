31-member Maharashtra team visits TN villages
CHENGALPATTU: A group of 31 people from State Rural Development of Maharashtra, including the Panchayat Council Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Chairman, Councillors, District Development Officer and Panchayat Secretary came to Tamil Nadu on a 4-day trip.
On the first day, after completing a one-day training at the central government’s SIRT in Kattankulathur, the team examined the ongoing works at Singaperumalkovil panchayat under Kattankulathur union and the activities of the panchayat council on Tuesday.
The team also personally inspected the ration shops, anganwadi, purified drinking water station and the sewing station run by the women’s selfhelp groups operating in Satya Nagar area.
Speaking about their trip, the team observed that every state has its own way of operations and while in Maharashtra, 1 kg of rice in ration shops cost Rs 3 while it is free in TN and similarly in their state 25 litre drinking water cans cost Rs 2 while it is Rs 7 here.
Following this, they went to visit the areas where Irular live in Thandarai near Thirukalukundram.
