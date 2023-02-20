Udhayanidhi campaigns in Erode ahead of by-poll

CHENNAI: Leaders from all the parties started to campaign for their respective candidates for Erode East by-election on Monday.

During the campaign, Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "I have come to meet you for the first time after taking over as minister."

Meanwhile, BJP state president Annamalai campaigned for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the Erode East constituency, which goes for the by-poll on February 27, to ensure free and fair elections.

At present, five companies of paramilitary - police personnel attached to Railway Protection Force and Central Reserve Police Force - were deployed in the constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, who died due to cardiac arrest on January 4. Congress fielded Everaa's father and senior party leader EVKS Elangovan as candidate, while Edappadi K Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK fielded former MLA KS Thennarasu.