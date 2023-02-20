OPS faction makes Jaya as gen secy, vows to save party from traitors

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam led faction on Monday declared that late party supremo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa would be the permanent general secretary of the party. The district secretaries of the OPS faction passed a resolution to this effort during the meeting in Chennai.

They have also resolved to retrieve the party from the traitors. OPS supporter and his political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran chaired the meeting, while OPS addressed the functionaries in his faction. Without taking the names of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters S P Velumani, P Thangamani, OPS expressed his displeasure for not allowing him to perform his duty as party treasurer during the general council meeting held last year.

OPS supporters R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian, K P Krishnan also participated in the meeting.