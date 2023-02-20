NTK nominee faces ire over Seeman’s remarks
COIMBATORE: Dalit outfits in Erode burnt portrait of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman in protest on Monday for his slanderous remarks on Arunthathiyar community during a campaign meeting on February 13.
Led by members of Arunthathiyar Self Respect Federation and participated by several Dalit organisations and VCK, the protestors demanded the arrest of Seeman under SC/ST Act, ban him from campaigning and disqualify the NTK party candidate from contesting the bypolls.
Also, NTK cadre faced stiff opposition at several places during the campaign. A quarrel broke out between NTK cadre and villagers while campaigning in Marapalam triggering tense moments. On receiving information, police arrived and sent away the party cadre as they hadn’t received permission for campaigning.
Campaigning for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu, ex-minister Sellur K Raju, who was canvassing for votes through ‘thinnai pracharam’ asked people if Pakistan is preparing for a war against India, while referring to remarks by MNM leader Kamal Haasan that India is under threat.
“Kamal Haasan is a good actor, but he cannot become MGR. Just like giving a call sheet in a cinema, he had given a call sheet for a campaign,” he said, adding that people are suffering as they have given the government to wrong people.
Mock polling conducted
Meanwhile, mock polling was conducted on Monday after completion of works to insert party symbols, candidates names and fixing of ballot sheets in EVMs to be used in 238 polling stations in the bypolls for Erode (East) Assembly seat.
Those works were carried for two days from February 18. Agents of recognised political parties and independent candidates checked the functioning of EVMs by polling for their candidates. A total of 77 candidates are in the fray for the bypoll. In each of the polling stations, five EVMs, one control unit and one VVPAT will be used.
With just a few more days for polling, the election department officials have intensified vehicle checks following allegations of distribution of valuables and cash to the electorate.
