Handloom products, Kanchi silk saree, Bhavani Jamakklam to be digitised
CHENNAI: For the first time, Tamil Nadu’s handloom products with geographical indication and heritage, including Kancheepuram Silk Saree, Bhavani Jamakkalam, Madurai Sungudi Saree, and Salem Venpattu Dhoty will be digitised and documented for taking it to next generation.
The state Handloom and Textile Department’s move to digitise and also to document the heritage handloom materials comes against the backdrop of a decrease in the production of traditional handloom products and many weavers left the industry.
The registration of goods under the Geographical Indication Act not only promotes the sale of specialised products but also the exports of such goods, which come under the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
A senior official from the Handloom and Textile Department told DT Next that the production of heritage handlooms had not only decreased but the varieties have also come down. Stating that IT-supported techniques including digitisation will provide the possibility to visualise, access and preserve cultural assets, he said the digitisation processes include preparing cultural objects, collecting data, and transforming to the digital object. He said digitisation will also reach the next generation, who will also promote the products.
“The next step will be providing access to the digital content,” he said adding “users not only see an object, but they will have efficient and intuitive resources to know about each product”.Pointing out that other heritage handloom products such as Arni Silk Saree, Kovai Kora Cotton, Saree, Thirubhuvanam Silk Saree, and Kandangi Saree, the official said the state government has already allocated Rs one crore for the digitisation process.
Explaining the digital content, the official said for each heritage handloom product, there would be a detailed video, photos of product varieties, and details about the history of the product.
He said the general public could use the digital content of geographical indicated and heritage handloom products anywhere even through their mobile phones. “There is also a plan to create separate mobile apps in the future to access the digital content of the products,” he added.
