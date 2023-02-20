Handloom products, Kanchi silk saree, Bhavani Jamakklam to be digitised

A senior official from the Handloom and Textile Department told DT Next that the production of heritage handlooms had not only decreased but the varieties have also come down. Stating that IT-supported techniques including digitisation will provide the possibility to visualise, access and preserve cultural assets, he said the digitisation processes include preparing cultural objects, collecting data, and transforming to the digital object. He said digitisation will also reach the next generation, who will also promote the products.