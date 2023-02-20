10 new Covid cases in TN including a passenger from UAE
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 from the UAE on Monday. Total cases in the State stood at 35,94,782. So far, 12,534 international passengers have been tested at airports and 47 have tested positive, with 4 being in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified. Two cases were reported in Coimbatore and a case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Erode, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar. At least 3,915 samples were tested in the past 24 hours; State TPR is at 0.2%. Total recoveries stood at 35,56,683. No COVID-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remains at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android