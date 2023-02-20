10 new Covid cases in TN including a passenger from UAE

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 from the UAE on Monday. Total cases in the State stood at 35,94,782. So far, 12,534 international passengers have been tested at airports and 47 have tested positive, with 4 being in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified. Two cases were reported in Coimbatore and a case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Erode, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar. At least 3,915 samples were tested in the past 24 hours; State TPR is at 0.2%. Total recoveries stood at 35,56,683. No COVID-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remains at 38,049.