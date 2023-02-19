TUs oppose, but coal handling at MTPS I and II outsourced
CHENNAI: In an effort to cut down on its expenses, Tangedco has outsourced the operation and maintenance of the coal handling plant and railway siding of the Mettur Thermal Power Station (MTPS) I and II amid strong opposition from the trade unions.
In its 110th Board meeting, Tangedco has decided to award the contract to Chennai Radha Engineering Works (P) Ltd for the operation and maintenance of the coal handling plant complete system, operation and maintenance of locomotives, railway siding, wagon tipplers and bulldozers, including supply of all spares to meet the generation requirement at Mettur I (4X210 MW) and Mettur II (600 MW).
“To utilise RWE (Regular Work Establishment) staff at Coal Handling Plant at MTPS beneficially in required locations of Mettur Thermal Power Stations or nearby distribution circles of Tangedco, without affecting the promotional opportunities they would have got if they continue in the MTPS,” the order said.
Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees president T Jaisankar said that the management has been giving away work done by permanent staff to contractors through outsourcing. “Already similar contract in the North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage -I was awarded to the private contractor last year. Now, they have done the same in MTPS I and II,” he said, adding that slowly Tangedco is replacing permanent jobs at thermal power stations with contract workers.
“In the future, they are planning to completely outsource the entire operation and maintenance of the thermal power stations to private. There is one such proposal for the under-construction NCTPS 800 MW unit,” he added.
