Shallot ryots seek subsidy for drip irrigation, products
TIRUCHY: In order to stabilise the dwindling price of shallots, the farmers in the region urged the state government to introduce proper schemes to prevent loss to the farmers and promote latest techniques, including the provision of subsidy for switching over to drip irrigation and support in value-added products of shallots.
According to agricultural experts, India is the second largest country in producing small onions, which has become an essential food item. In order to fulfill the requirements in India and abroad and to stabilise the income even when the prices go up, farmers must be trained on how to make small onion pickle, paste, powder and the peeled onion preserved in packages that would be exported to countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka and other value-added products.
This apart, small onion pickle, onion paste, powder and the preserved peeled onion have a good marketing potential in India and abroad and this will enable the farmers to prevent loss during a bumper harvest and prevent them from damage during natural calamities.
Shallots are cultivated widely in Perambalur region as it is mainly cultivated in rain-fed lands. When it rains, the crop gets damaged and also the yield would be less and so the onion farmers urge the government to fix a procurement price for onion on par with other essential commodities. When the climatic condition is favourable, the yield could be at least 8,000 kg in an acre.
However, most of the time, the yield would go otherwise. While the production cost is at least Rs 30 per kg, the standard price for small onions used to be Rs 25. “We urge the government to fix a price for shallots as it is an essential commodity and venerated as ‘kitchen queen,’”, said Irur Natesan, the district president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android