Salem fisherman’s kin receive body
COIMBATORE: The body of a fisherman who was allegedly shot dead by the Karnataka Forest Department, was received by his family members in Salem on Sunday.
Following talks by the district administration authorities and police, the family members received the body of Raja (45), who was shot when he had gone hunting along with two others at Adipalar on Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on February 14 night. His body was washed ashore in Cauvery River in Bargur police station limits on February 17.
This incident triggered tension in the villages on the interstate border and prompted heavy deployment of police to prevent any untoward incident. The villagers suspected foul play in his death and refused to receive the body of Raja after post-mortem at Salem Government Hospital.
After talks by police, the family members however received the body on Sunday and buried it after performing final rites at their native village near Mettur.
