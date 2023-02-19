Kamal campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode

TamilNadu

Jaya tried to block Vishwaroopam, recalls Kamal

“When I took Vishwaroopam, an ‘ammayar’ created hurdles in its release and made fun of me. Then, ‘Kalaingar’ (M Karunanidhi) called me over the phone and asked whether I needed any help and not to fear. I told him, I will take care of it myself as it is not a national issue. Even the current Chief Minister MK Stalin called me over phone and assured help,” he said without naming J Jayalalithaa, while campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode.