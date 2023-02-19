Emulate Sathyavani Muthu’s fearless approach: Stalin to women cadre
CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday called the party’s first women leader Sathyavani Muthu as a role model for women entering politics. She was known for her fighting spirit, sense of sacrifice and uncompromising faith in party ideology.
“I want the functionaries of the party’s women wing of this generation to emulate the characteristics of Ammaiyar Sathyavani Muthu,” said the DMK chief while addressing a gathering at the birth centenary of Sathyavani Muthu organised by the Women Wing in Muthamizh Peravai, Chennai. Sathyavani was the first woman minister and also the first union minister of the party.
She was the lioness of DMK, he said and added that former CM M Karunanidhi hailed her fearless approach and contribution for the party’s growth. DMK founder CN Annadurai was awestruck on seeing the oratorical skills of Sathyavani, who was the first women MLA of the party. She served as cabinet minister in Annadurai and Karunanidhi’s regime.
She entered politics at a very young age. She was arrested nine times for protesting for common cause. She was arrested twice when she was pregnant, while she was also arrested with her child, he said to hint her fighting spirit for welfare of the people.
DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi recalled the fighting spirit of Sathyavani and said she fought with then CM Karunanidhi for an Arts College for her Perambur. She achieved it by establishing Ambedkar Arts College in her constituency
Women in public life, particularly in politics, were facing a lot of problems and struggles even to this day. The struggle during the days of Sathyavani Muthu would have been manifold, but she faced them. “She established several hostels in Chennai for the youngsters while she was a cabinet minister to facilitate them to study,” she said.
