TamilNadu

Thuvarankurichi: Senior citizen held for assaulting 11-year-old girl

Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Friday arrested a 60-year-old man under POCSO act for sexually abusing a 11-year-old girl.

According to reports, a class 6 girl complained of abdominal pain and bleeding on Thursday. Her parents immediately transported her to Tiruchy General Hospital, where she informed the staff she was sexually assaulted by a senior citizen man from Thuvarankurichi.

The man allegedly threatened the kid with grave consequences if she told anyone in the neighbourhood about it, and the girl reportedly failed to tell her parents out of fear of his threat.

Subsequently based on the information, Manapparai All Women Police registered a case against the senior citizen who was identified as Venkatasamy from Thuvarankurichi under various IPC sections including POCSO act.

