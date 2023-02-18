Pvt bus crew, broker attack TNSTC staff
VELLORE: A TNSTC conductor was assaulted by the crew and broker of a private bus over timing issues and it created a flutter in the new bus stand here on Saturday.
Vimalan (35) attached to the TNSTC Tirupattur depot was on duty as conductor in the Chennai – Tirupattur bus. When the time came for the TNSTC bus to load passengers, Vimalan found that a private bus overstayed its timing and refused to move and continued to take more passengers.
Also, a broker for the private bus pulled out physically a passenger who got into the government bus resulting in Vimalan questioning the action. This resulted in the driver and the broker of the private bus assaulting Vimalan. TNSTC officials at the spot intervened and the TNSTC bus was allowed to proceed.
However, when the bus reached the entrance of the new bus stand, the broker and conductor of the private bus blocked the government bus, pulled out Vimalan and assaulted him. They threatened him with dire consequences for his action.
Government transport union members intervened on Vimalan’s behalf and following that police was informed. Vellore North police rushed to the spot, ensured order and asked both sides to complain in writing. Vimalan then gave a complaint in writing following which investigations are underway.
