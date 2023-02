Train cancellation in Kota division: Details here

CHENNAI: West Central Railway has notified cancellation of express train services due to pre-non Interlocking work for commissioning of central interlocking at Bayana station in Kota Division.

Train No. 22655 Ernakulam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam Jn at 05.15 hrs and train no 22633 Thiruvananthapuram - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 14.40 hrs on 22nd February will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 22656 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.00 hrs and train no 22634 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 22.15 hrs on 24th February will be fully cancelled.

Train no 22653 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 00.50 hrs on 25th February and train no 22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Superfast Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin at 05.00 hrs on 27th February will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.