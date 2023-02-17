State has 43 active covid cases, eight in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded eight cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 35,94,758. So far, 11,708 international passengers have been tested at airports in the State and 45 of them have tested positive.

While two are in home isolation, others are discharged or cross notified. One case each was reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tiruchy and Tirupur. At least 43 active cases are in the State, of which eight are in Chennai.

At least 4,492 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the TPR in the State at 0.1 per cent. At least seven people have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 35,56,666. No deaths were reported due to the virus and the death toll remains at 38,049.