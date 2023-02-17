2 ATM thieves, including kingpin, being flown to TN from Haryana

CHENNAI: Two suspects, including the kingpin of the 4 ATM heist in Tiruvannamalai in which Rs.72.5 lakh cash was stolen on the night of February 12, were arrested in Haryana by TN police special team.
They are being flown to Chennai, a senior police officer said on Friday.
"We have recovered over Rs.3 lakh from the two," the police added. The arrested were identified as Mohamed Arif and Azad Khan. Both were picked up by the police team from their village. "As soon as they entered the village, the two were picked up by our team. The two were produced before a court there on Friday and brought to TN," the officer added.
The gang on last Saturday night looted a total of Rs 72.50 lakh from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam and Polur on February 12 by using gas cutter to cut open the ATM machine and took away the cash chests.
The gang had executed the theft with high precision, indicating that they were very well aware of the design of the ATM machine they targeted.
With the arrest of the two, now we can zero in on other gang members. We are already questing certain gang members in Gujarat and Karnataka, police said.
