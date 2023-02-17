14 injured in Jallikattu competition in Dindigul

CHENNAI: As many as 14 persons were injured in a jallikattu competition that is going on in Nallama Nayakkan Patti near Natham in Dindigul district.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, around 500 bulls from Dindigul, Madurai, Palamedu, Alanganallur, Tiruchy are being fielding by 250 tamers are taming the bulls.

Jallikattu is being held on the occasion of a festival in Old St Antony Church, Dindigul.