11 held for posting videos with deadly weapons on social media
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Friday arrested 11 people for posting videos that glorified violence on social media.
Following the recent brutal murder of a history sheeter near the Combined Court Complex on 13 February, the city police intensified their crack down on anti-social elements.
“A scrutiny of social media accounts revealed that several people were instigating violence among youth by posting photos and videos with deadly weapons on Instagram and other social media,” a police official said.
A special team of police tracked and arrested them. Several of their Instagram followers were encouraged to engage in fights and other acts of violence, as well as to upload illegal content online.
Further inquiry is on to know if they were involved in any anti-social activities.
The police have so far detained 11 people in connection with the gruesome killing of Gokul, including two people who were taken into custody after being shot. They were also discovered to be sharing videos challenging the competing gangs to fights on social media.
