Udhayanidhi to campaign from today

CHENNAI: State Youth Welfare Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will hit the campaign trail at bypoll-bound Erode East constituency from Friday, February 17.

Minister Udhayanidhi, who was in Salem on Thursday is expected to campaign for ally Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for a few days from Friday. Udhayanidhi will join a battery of DMK Ministers who have been camping in the western district for a fortnight now. Udhayanidhi will join the campaign less than week prior to his father cum Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the textile town of Erode for campaign on the last two days of the campaign.

Don’t preach patriarchy from Periyar’s land: Kani

Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi mustered support for Congress candidate Elangovan from an open vehicle on Wednesday. A visibly enthused Kanimozhi was seen hitting out at EPS for making alleged misogynistic comments during the campaign.