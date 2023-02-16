One from UAE among 6 COVID cases reported in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported six cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one imported case from the UAE. With this the number of cases so far in the State has reached 35,94,750.

One case each was reported from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Erode, Kancheepuram and Ranipet. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent, after 3,865 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 0.8 per cent was reported in Tirupur and Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 45, with . Chennai alone accounting for nine cases. A total of nine more people recovered, and the total recoveries from the virus reached 35,56,659. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, and the death toll stood at 38,049.