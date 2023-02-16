‘AIADMK never compromises on principles’

COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the party will never compromise on its principles for the sake of alliance parties, unlike the DMK.

Accusing the DMK of changing the principles as its alliances changed and gave priority only to its self-interest, Palaniswami said, “For a political party, the alliance may change according to the situation during polls, but its principle should remain permanent. The AIADMK will never compromise on its principles. It shouldn’t be assumed that AIADMK will bend down for the sake of its alliance. We will only work for the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu.”

The former chief minister was addressing members of Christian associations at a marriage hall in Erode seeking their support for the bypolls. “The AIADMK is a party that protects the interests of minorities,” he added.

Renewing his attack on DMK over NEET issue, Palaniswami said despite the DMK and its alliances having 38 MPs, they haven’t taken any efforts to scrap the entrance exam for medical education.

“Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa fought against introducing NEET in Tamil Nadu. But, the DMK leaders are talking as if NEET was brought by the AIADMK. A solution could be found if the issue is raised deeply in the Lok Sabha. The AIADMK MPs voiced the issue on Cauvery water row for 22 days in the Parliament,” he said, adding that a good change may come in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.