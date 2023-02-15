PWD drains brimming Katpadi, Kalinjur lakes

VELLORE: Keeping in line with the recent announcement of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan that Katpadi and Kalinjur lakes would be beautified with islands in the middle of both water bodies, the PWD has started work on the project at a cost of Rs 26 crore.
But, what perplexed the pubic was the act of the PWD, which drained the water from the Katpadi lake into a channel leading to the Palar, some distance away. “Water is being drained for the last one week with no one informing us why it is being done especially when summer is just two months away,” said Suresh a local resident.
The Katpadi and Kalinjur lakes are both close to each other and separated only by a wide bund.
PWD officials explained that they have planned to develop both lakes as tourist spots with islands in the middle. “We have to drain water to start work on creating the man-made islands,” an official said.
When pointed out about the approaching summer and possible depletion of groundwater table due to the draining out of water, the official replied, “We are removing only surface water and as rain is expected in July the ground water table will again be replenished. We have only a short window to work during the non-monsoon months.”
The official further said, “The work, which includes two foliage filled islands with seats for visitors and a walking track on the banks and a wall to prevent encroachments, has to be completed within 18 months which includes the monsoon season also.”
