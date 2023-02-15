HC asks TNFPC to submit agenda of Jan 13 meeting
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council to submit the agenda and decisions made in the executive committee meeting of the council to conduct the elections for the posts of president, vice presidents, secretaries, treasurer, and others.
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the direction on hearing a suit instituted by eight members of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council. The petitioners sought directions to restrain the TNFPC from conducting the elections scheduled on March 26.
According to the petitioners, the decision to conduct TNFPC election on March 26 was made without the approval of the executive committee meeting. The petitioners further alleged that the appointment of a retired judge to conduct the election was also not discussed in the executive committee meeting and these decisions were taken for the sake of conducting the elections in favor of certain sections of the council.
However, the respondents’ counsel argued that the election was declared only after discussing the subject agenda in the EC meeting of the council.
Recording the submissions, the judge directed the council to furnish the details/agenda discussed in the January 13 EC meeting in connection with the decisions to conduct the elections. The matter has been adjourned to Thursday.
