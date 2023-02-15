4 Pudukai schoolgirls drown in Cauvery, Stalin announces solatium

CHENNAI: Four schoolgirls who were on their way back to Pudukottai after participating in a sports event drowned into Cauvery river near Mayanur.

The deceased were identified as Sophia (Class 7), Tamizharasi. (Class 8), Iniya (Class 6) and Lavanya (Class 6) of Ilupur, Pudukottai.

The incident happened when more than 15 students from a government-aided school were taken to Tiruchy to participate in the event.

It is said that the schoolgirls were sight seeing Cauvery river near Mayanur in Karur and one of the girls who got down was dragged into it. Three other girls who tried to save their friend also drowned, according to police.

On information, Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot and confirmed that all four were dead. It is also said that rescue operations took place for more than one hour.

Stalin announces solatium

Chief Minister MK Stalin who expressed his deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased announced Rs 2 lakh solatium to each family.