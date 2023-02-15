3 more held in murder of history sheeter near court
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of a history sheeter in a case of revenge murder in full public view near the court complex.
The three accused, Vikram (25), Vignesh (24) and Karthik (25) had given vehicles for the accused to escape after the brutal murder of Gokul (23) from Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore. Their arrests come a day after seven members of the gang were arrested by special teams of police.
Police also opened fire at J Joshwa (23) from Sastri Nagar in Gandhipuram and S Gowtham (24) from Rathinapuri as they attempted to flee after attacking a cop near Mettupalayam, while they were brought to Coimbatore from The Nilgiris. Both the accused were injured in their legs and were admitted in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
Investigations revealed that the gang executed the murder in revenge as the deceased Gokul killed ‘kurangu’ Sri Ram from Rathinapuri in 2020 in a gang rivalry. Therefore, Sri Ram’s friends Joshwa, Gowtham and their accomplices hacked Gokul, who came to sign in court in connection with a murder case.
Further investigation is on to know if anyone else was involved in the sensational murder case.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android