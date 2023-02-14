Ryots: Open Mettur dam twice before June 12 to save standing crops
TIRUCHY: Delta farmers have urged the government to open Mettur dam at least twice before June 12 to save the standing samba as many of them have re-planted the crops.
Despite Delta region receiving unseasonal rainfall recently, farmers felt that the Mettur dam closed on January 28, would be opened only on June 12, the mandatory date, for Kuruvai crop. Since the duration between January 28 and June 12 is too long, the reservoir should be opened at least twice only then, the standing samba and thalady crops in certain areas could be saved, farmers claimed.
According to the farmers here, Mettur dam was opened last year on May 24, much ahead of the customary date. This came as a boon to farmers, who undertook kuruvai cultivation in an area of 4.72 lakh acres in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. They also reaped a record harvest.
Subsequently, the samba and thalady were cultivated in an area of 10.69 lakh acres in these districts. Among them, farmers who undertook early samba cultivation had commenced their harvest. While the harvest was expected to reach its peak by February end, the recent uncertain rains damaged the harvest-ready crops.
Apart from this, samba crops in places like Sengipatti and Papanasam areas in Thanjavur and certain places in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are in flowering stage and they need adequate water.
Moreover, owing to the damage caused by rains, many farmers planned to commence re-planting of samba and thalady for which adequate quantity of water would be needed.
“Officials stopped discharge from Mettur dam on January 28 and it may be opened only on June 12 again. But, many farmers have re-planted samba and they will need water until February end. So, they will need more water at this stage,” said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association.
The state government should consider their needs and come forward to open the dam at least twice before June 12, he said.
