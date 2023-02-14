Over 11,000 int’l passengers tested positive in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. TN’s total number of cases stood at 35,94,738. So far, 11,138 international passengers have been tested at airports and 44 of them have tested positive, including 4 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.

Three new cases were reported in Coimbatore and a case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu and The Nilgiris. There are at least 47 active cases were reported in the State, including 14 are in city . At least 3,884 persons were tested in the past 24 hours; TPR in the State reported at 0.1%. No COVID-fatality was reported. Death toll remains at 38,049.