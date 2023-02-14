Novel procedure saves woman from heart failure
CHENNAI: For the first time in TN, doctors at a private hospital have come up with a novel approach called Stellet Driven LOT ICD to save a 58-year-old woman from heart failure.
The patient was suffering from left ventricle dysfunction and shortness of breath even while resting for the past 5 years. She was brought to Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) with severe heart failure.
She required hospitalisation 3-4 times each year while on maximal medical therapy for heart failure. After examination, doctors decided to perform left bundle branch pacing–optimised implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (LOT-ICD) for potential cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) implant to left bundle branch pacing (LBBP).
LBBP is a novel pacing to bypass the vulnerable part of the heart and provide physiological pacing to the patient. Dr S Selvamani, senior consultant, cardiology, said, “LBBP is a challenging part as we need to add a defibrillator. These patients have significant left ventricle dysfunction and LBBP ensures they’re prevented from sudden cardiac arrest. The patient underwent Stellet Driven LOT ICD.”
Dr B Kannan, medical administrator at the hospital, said, “Majority of patients who can benefit from this advanced therapy are not aware of the facilities available in Tamil Nadu. Our goal is to provide the highest quality of patient-centred care to many more patients in Tamil Nadu.” ‘
The patient was discharged in 2 days and has resumed all normal activities.
