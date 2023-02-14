Madurai: Unrequited lover hurls petrol bomb at girl's house, arrested

MADURAI: Two men have been arrested for hurling a molotov cocktail at a house in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Teppakulam Police said Police said that the incident occurred in the afternoon hours of Monday at the home of 45-year-old Saravanakumar on Vadivel Street in Mela Anuppanadi.

Both Manirathanam and his friend Parthasarathy fled the spot after hurling the crude bottle bomb at the house. There was no major damage to life or property in the incident.

The accused Manirathanam had been staying near Sarvanakumar's house for the past few months and had been harassing the latter's daughter claiming to be in love with her, Teppakulam Police said.

Police alerted Saravanakumar about Manirathnam and also warned the latter to stay away from the girl and not harass her. Some time ago, the police also shifted Saravanakumar and his daughter to another part of the city.

Despite the warnings, police said that the accused continued to harass the girl and his family.

Both men were arrested by the Teppakulam police and further investigation is underway. A Molotov cocktail is a type of crude bomb, typically consisting of a bottle filled with a flammable liquid and a wick that is ignited before throwing. It is named for Vyacheslav Molotov, the foreign minister of the Soviet Union during and after World War II, though Molotov was not its inventor.