Farmers union to boycott Erode bypoll
VELLORE: Farmers owing allegiance to the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam have decided to boycott Erode East Assembly bypoll to press their demand for action by forest officials to prevent animals from destroying their crops, according to the Sangam’s state general secretary S Udayakumar.
Farmers some time ago staged a demonstration in front of the forest office at Odugathur near Vellore and dumped in front of the office farm products destroyed by wild animals. “We announced about our poll boycott decision before the Erode by-election was announced. Now that the poll dates for the Erode East seat has been announced, we will boycott it till officials heed our demand,” Udayakumar said.
Asked why Odugathur – 20 km from Vellore - was chosen for the demonstration, Sangam state youth wing president R Subash said, “monkey menace was rampant in that region as also problems created by snakes. Even pythons caught in other areas were let loose near Odugathur. They strayed into farms and ate small animals like chicken. In Gudiyattam and Pernambut areas, crops were being destroyed by wild elephant herds.”
When enquired about the Forest Department’s response to their demand, both Sangam functionaries said that they just received our petition. Farmers had earlier sought permission to shoot wild boars, which raid standing crops in many areas in Vellore and Ranipet districts, but there was no reaction from the Forest Department.
“With compensation for such destroyed crops being meagre and not reaching farmers on time, such relief is only a formal procedure without any benefit to the affected persons,” Subash said.
When contacted, Vellore DFO Prince Kumar said, “I have instructed all range officers to ensure that there was minimal man–animal conflict while acting on the petition submitted by the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam during their agitation in front of the Odugathur forest range office.” Odugathur FRO Indu could not be reached despite repeated attempts.
