BJP state chief writes to EC seeking fair poll

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India to take measures to ensure free and fair elections in Erode East Constituency.

Annamalai, in the letter, pointed out that they released an audio clip of DMK Minister KN Nehru and candidate of DMK alliance EVKS Elangovan discussing about money distribution, the modalities, the distribution centre and deadline to get money distributed.

The same has been submitted to the State Election Commissioner and requested immediate action in this regard. He claimed that DMK members distributed 2 kg of mutton to each voter as a bribe and also distributed cash to electorates to sit in a designated place daily and Rs 5,000 as an incentive if the voter continues this for 20 days.

It is done deliberately to dampen the election canvassing of the NDA candidate in Erode East, he said. Annamalai also pointed out to the seizure of tokens from the car of a DMK south union treasurer Sarbudeen on February 11 and said, “The State Election Commission is yet to take action against the complaint submitted by the BJP and has done nothing significant to stop the ruling DMK government from the blatant abuse of power.”