T’malai ATMs heist: 6 cops, including asst inspector, transferred

Around Rs 72.50 lakh in cash was stolen by “out-of-state actors” from four ATMs in three towns of Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday night. While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai, the other two ATMs were in Kalasapakkam and Polur towns, sources revealed.

Following the heists at 4 ATMs in Tiruvannamalai, DGP C Sylendra Babu had held a meeting with 51 senior executives of various banks on Monday and advised them to use high-definition CCTV systems at ATM kiosks besides telling them to save the feeds in cloud storage rather than in hard disks.