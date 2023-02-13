Special branch-CID junior assistant kills self
CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a junior assistant with the Chennai Special Branch Crime Investigation Department hanged himself in Chengalpattu on Sunday.
The deceased Sundarajan (45), hailing from Meiyur village was a resident of Thimmavaram and he worked as a junior assistant with the SB-CID in Chennai. On Sunday night, after everyone fell asleep, Sundarajan hanged himself in his second floor apartment.
On information, Chengalpattu Taluk police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem to the district government hospital. “It is said that he was having family issues for more than a year. We are conducting enquiries with his relatives,” police said. Investigations are on.
