Thanjavur monitoring committee inspects sand quarry near Kallanai

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur district monitoring committee inspected the sand quarry functioning near the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) on Saturday, as per the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court order after a farmer and social activist raised concerns about the stability of the anicut due to sand mining.
A group of farmers from Thanjavur approached the Madras HC to close the sand quarry at Tiruchennampoondi close to Kallanai in Thanjavur, raising concerns about the stability of the grand old structure due to the dredging of sand.
They also appealed to the court to direct the district administration to prevent sand mining within 15 km radius from Kallanai, as it’d threaten groundwater level which’d affect agriculture and drinking water source for a few villages located in the region.
The Madurai bench issued a stay for the functioning of the sand quarry near Kallanai. However, the Thanjavur PWD filed another petition seeking to revoke it.
On February 1, the bench ordered not to function the quarry beyond the permitted area and also ordered the quarry to run between 7 am to 5 pm. It asked the committee to inspect the spot and submit a report on February 16.
Based on the court direction, a team headed by the Thanjavur district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inspected the quarry at Tiruchennampoondi village. During inspection, a group of social activists led by advocate Jeeva Kumar and farmer Ponnuraman submitted a petition with the Collector to save historical monuments like Kallanai and close the quarry functioning near it.
