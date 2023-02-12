Remove encroachments before drain construction: BJP
VELLORE: BJP’s Vellore district government liaison wing president VSC Venketesan Friday asked the corporation to ensure the removal of encroachments before constructing drains in Salavanpet.
Submitting a petition to the Chief Minister, Municipal administration minister, District collector, the and BJP state president, Venketesan said that drain being constructed at the Sadukara Madam first street in Salavanpet’s ward 39 is being diverted around a shop as officials have not ordered the alleged encroached land’s removal.
Venketesan said, “we approached the new commissioner P Rathinasamy who said he would order a survey at the earliest.”
However, Venketesan fears that if the drain is constructed in a curve around the encroachment, it will result in the land in between becoming a dumpyard.
“This clearly reveals that site inspection was not undertaken properly” he said and added “a site inspection would have revealed the encroachment and then it could have been removed.”
Social activist said, “does the local body never learn from its mistakes? Or is political influence greater than the will of the people, especially those who will be affected by such a haphazard move.”
