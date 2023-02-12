'Law enforcement & criminal justice awful in crime against Dalits'

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi on Sunday said the response of the law enforcement and criminal justice system in the state is "awful" when it comes to crime against Dalits.

"We have been talking so much about social justice in our state (Tamil Nadu). But every other day, we hear some atrocities against Dalits. It pains to know that rapes against Dalit women, only 7% ends in conviction. Of the 100 rapists, 93 go scot free and we talk about social justice and Baba Saheeb, " said the Governor while releasing the Tamil version of the books 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Ambedkar & Modi - Reformer's Ideals, Performer's Implementation' at Anna University.

In a veiled attack on the Tamil Nadu government, Ravi pointed out the incident in Pudukkottai's Vengaivasal where human faeces found in drinking water tank meant for SC and said Dalits were publicly humiliated, assaulted and not allowed to enter temples.

Ravi, broaching on social justice, said Dr Ambedkar was used for political mobilisation, either to accuse someone or praise themselves, without understanding him and what kind of person he was and what he did for the nation.

"My understanding about people who talk too much about him is that the draw a blank when we ask a question about Ambedkar, " he said and called Ambedkar as a "great Nationalist"

He continued that when the Britishers had tried to create a separate electorates' list for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes thereby divide the country further.

He stood rocksolid. He also forewarned when Muslim Leagues started asking for the creation of Pakistan.

"Had we listened to him, perhaps partition could have been averted or it could not be as traumatic as millions of people died and several million people were displaced and left homeless. If the partition could not be avoided, it could be less painful, but we did not listen to him, " he added.

He extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an influential leader in the 21st century and said Modi at the helm of affairs, there were a lot of changes taking place around.

Hitherto, India was considered as a third world country and nobody took it as seriously as now.

"Today, the world listens with attention when the PM of India speaks. Today, we are the fastest growing largest economy in the world. When the whole world is going through recession, India is growing. And the world is looking at our country as a saviour and engineer of recovery, " he said.

He further said the PM sees the nation as a single family and is taking all measures to ensure each and every member of the family gets everything.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan also spoke on the occasion