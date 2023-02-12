Democracy murdered in Erode, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said that democracy is being murdered by DMK in the Erode (East) bypoll.

“People are angry as DMK has not implemented any welfare schemes for the constituency. Even as the DMK uses its money power to seek votes, the Election Commission remains just a mute spectator. Democracy is being murdered, while the ruling party is involved in rampant violations in the bypolls,” he told reporters after a meeting with party functionaries here.

Responding to criticism that AIADMK has become a slave to the BJP, Palaniswami said that even DMK was in alliance with the BJP and has enjoyed all benefits. “They have no locus standi to speak on the AIADMK,” he added.

Further, Palaniswami said, “the DMK has increased power tariff and hiked property tax. The DMK, which opposed the eight-lane green corridor project, when AIADMK was in power, is now executing the same project. Even its alliance parties are keeping silent as they have turned into slaves of DMK.”