CPM condemns new vocational edu policy
CHENNAI: The CPM on Saturday condemned the union government’s proposal to introduce common entrance tests for admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) as part of its new vocational education policy.
The party’s state secretary K Balakrishnan, in a statement, said the policy will affect the quality of ITIs. He said the government introduced computer-based examinations, reduced mathematics, training time, and essential engineering-related curriculum from the syllabus.
“ITI Educated youth are being led to work as Bonded Labourer without any technical knowledge or expertise,” Balakrishnan said.
Noting that the chief minister has allocated Rs 3,200 crore to upgrade the 71 ITIs in the state, he said the Union government has embarked on a mission to destroy the ITIs.
“We want the new vocational education policy to be scrapped. We urge the union government to issue diploma certificates to the trainees who completed the NTC and NAC training, “ he demanded
