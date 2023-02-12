CM Stalin inaugurates 106 granaries
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin Saturday inaugurated 106 granaries of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation developed at an estimated cost of Rs 105.08 crore in eight districts across the state.
The 106 paddy godowns, with 1.42 lakh metric ton capacity, are scattered across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Madurai, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi and Tiruvallur districts.
The inaugurated facilities are a part of a comprehensive package designed by the state government to construct advanced paddy godowns at 18 places in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 238.07 crore to store 2.86 lakh metric tons of paddy. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for constructing 12 new block-level godowns to store PDS products in the state.
