47 active COVID-19 cases in State, including 12 in city

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,728. Two new cases each were reported in Chennai and Kanniyakumari, and 1 case in Coimbatore. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.1% after 4,012 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
The highest TPR of 0.8% was reported in Pudukkottai and Ranipet each. Active cases in the State stood at 47, including 12 in city. A total of 6 more people recovered, taking total recoveries to 35,56,632. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.
