2 killed, 3 injured in cracker shop fire at Natrampalli

VANIYAMBADI: Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were charred to death and three others were injured in a fire which broke out in a cracker shop on the Puthukoil-Thimmampettai Road at Bethakallupalli village in Natrampalli taluk in Tirupattur district on Sunday.

While the reasons for the fire are under investigations, the blaze started around 11.50 am resulting in both the cracker shop owner Kumar (45) and his 12-year-old son Dayamurthy being charred to death on the spot as they were caught inside the shop and were unable to come out, officials said.

Three others were injured in the blast and were rushed to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital by Natrampalli Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who battled to contain the blaze from spreading further. Tirupattur SP Dr Balakrishnan and Natrampalli Tahsildar Kumar were at the spot overseeing the fire-fighting and rescue operations.