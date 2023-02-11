India is one of the fastest growing economies: Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi who had participated in a graduation ceremony at a private college in Coimbatore said that “India is the fastest growing economy in the world”.

He addressed students after awarding them degrees at the ceremony.

He also mentioned that India ranks second in mobile manufacturing and women are excelling in various fields.

“This seems to be the new India as more and more girls graduate. Educating Indians was a major challenge for Indian leaders after the First World War. Educational institutions are based on it. Educational institutions were needed to inculcate not only academic knowledge but also patriotism. Indian education system has unique characteristics. It is this uniqueness that enables great innovation and great contribution. The Centre government is seeing the country as one family," he said.