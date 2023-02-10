Youth ends life by jumping into Cauvery in Namakkal
COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping into the Cauvery River from a bridge in Namakkal on Thursday.
Police suspect that Riyaz Khan, from Pallipalayam took the extreme step after losing money in online gambling, however investigation is under progress to ascertain the exact reason.
Police said Riyaz, who dropped out of college in his first year, was working in a cell phone shop in Erode. On Thursday morning, the youth parked his two-wheeler on the bridge and jumped into the river. As he sent a voice message to his friend asking to take care of his mother before jumping into the river, the friends and family members rushed to the bridge and informed Pallipalayam police station.
After a while, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot and searched with the help of oarsmen. His body was recovered and then sent to Pallipalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem.
An inquiry is underway to ascertain if he committed suicide over losing money by playing online gambling or for other reasons.
