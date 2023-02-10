Minister says oppn party will disappear after bypoll
COIMBATORE: In the run up to Erode East bypoll DMK Ministers started mounting their attack on AIADMK.
Leading the charge was Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu. He told reporters that the AIADMK will disappear after this bypoll. “The AIADMK was sent home by people because of collection, corruption and commission. Edappadi K Palaniswami had written off AIADMK to be a slave for BJP,” he said.
Taking further pot shots, Thennarasu said people will teach a befitting lesson to the AIADMK, which will disappear without any trace. On the controversy surrounding the pen monument for former CM M Karunanidhi, Thennarasu asked if the monument for Jayalalithaa is established at her memorial with party funds or with government money.
Similarly, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said the industrial sector has achieved faster growth due to ease of doing business in the DMK rule.
“Industrial operations were hit during the AIADMK period as licenses for industries in red, orange and green categories had to be renewed every year. After the DMK came to power, the renewal process was simplified and made online. Also, the validity period has been extended to five years for red category industrial units, 10 and 14 years for orange and green category units,” he said, while interacting with functionaries of textile units.
Further, Meyyanathan said of the 10 common effluent treatment plants (CETP’s) to come up across Tamil Nadu, two are to be established in Erode. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister EV Velu said Chief Minister MK Stalin has been implementing numerous schemes for the development of the industrial sector in Tamil Nadu.
“The state government has been implementing schemes worth Rs 758 crore for the growth of Erode district,” he said.
While canvassing for votes among Muslims coming out of a mosque after prayers, Minister for Dairy Development SM Nasar said that the DMK will continue to safeguard the interest of minorities.
Senior DMK leader and Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy said that Chief Minister Stalin will soon launch the scheme to provide Rs 1,000 for women heads of families. He also urged people to ensure the victory of Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan with a margin of over one lakh votes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android