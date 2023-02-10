Expect dry weather, fog-like evenings to subside soon: RMC
CHENNAI: With light to moderate easterlies prevailing over the State, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts. The fog conditions are also likely to subside in the next 4-5 days, officials with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.
The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in the city and its suburbs until Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32-degree and 21-degree Celsius respectively.
The drop in night temperature is mainly due to fog-like conditions and that’s likely to subside soon. At the same time, expect a surge in the temperature in several districts.
S Balachandran, additional director general of meteorology, on Friday said, “Winter ends with February. The maximum to minimum temperature will range from 30-degree to 21-degree Celsius. Due to low temperature and lack of wind in the evening, water droplets settle on the dust in the air and form fog-like conditions.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android