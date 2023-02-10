DMDK will make a mark: Premalatha
TIRUCHY: The Erode East bypoll results would be favourable for DMDK and the party would emerge as an unavoidable force in Tamil Nadu politics, claimed party treasurer Premalatha Vijaykant here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Premalatha said, the DMDK has fielded the candidate for the first time in the Erode East constituency and he has been campaigning along with the party functionaries. “He has people’s support there and the voters see him as Vijayakant himself and so the results would be favourable to the party and this shows that the DMDK has not lost its base in the state,” she added.
Charging that there are several poll promises pending with the DMK government, Premalatha claimed that the Pen memorial for late CM M Karunanidhi is pointless.
Meanwhile, Premalatha said that the party’s base is very strong and the people’s support is always with the party as Vijayakant is known for his good nature and she claimed that, with the remarkable achievement in the bypoll, the DMDK would be a deciding factor for any alliance.
The alliance on Lok Sabha elections would be decided by the general body meeting of the party, Premalatha added.
