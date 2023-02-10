TamilNadu
Audio books introduced for inmates of Madurai prison
These audio books are being telecast through TV sets installed in the prison dormitories, where prisoners could hear the audio of the books.
MADURAI: To keep pace with technological innovations, prison authorities of Central prison, Madurai, have introduced audio books for the inmates in Madurai, as a new initiative.
These audio books are being telecast through TV sets installed in the prison dormitories, where prisoners could hear the audio of the books. This pilot project introduced in the Central Prison, Madurai, will be extended to other prisons after seeing its success, a statement said on Thursday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android