10th Asian Indoor Athletics Champ: TN won silver in triple jump

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) earlier announced 26 players from India, including 7 players from Tamil Nadu, will participate in the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan between February 10-12.

In a recent development, Tamil Nadu player Praveen Chithravel has won a silver medal in triple jump with a distance of 16.98 meters held today in this series.

The team comprises 13 men and as many women athletes, including Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and women's national record holder in 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji.

Players: (Men): Elakiya Dasan (60m), Amlan Borgohain (60m), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Aromal T (High Jump), Siva Subramaniam (Pole Vault), Prashant Singh Kanahiya (Pole Vault), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Arun AB (Triple Jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Karanveer Singh (Shot Put) (Women): Jyothi Yarraji (60m & 60m hurdles), Archana Suseentran (60m), Sapna Kumari (60m hurdles), Abhinaya Shetty (High Jump), Rosy Meena Paulraj (Pole Vault), Pavithra Venkatesh (Pole Vault), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Nayana James (Long Jump), Sheena NV (Triple Jump), Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Triple Jump), Abha Khatua (Shot Put), Swapna Barman (Pentathlon), Sowmiya Murugan (Pentathlon).